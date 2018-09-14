Lymphoblastic Lymphoma Market 2016 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Lymphoblastic lymphoma is an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma; however, it is relatively rare form affecting an estimated 2% patients of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients. Lymphoblastic lymphoma primarily affects teenagers or adults in their early 20s, and occurs more frequently in males than females. Lymphoblastic lymphoma arises most commonly from T-cells / t-lymphocytes, and is predominantly a lymph node-based disease, affecting the lymphatic system. The clinical distinction of the diseases – lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ACL) – vary according to different institutions and studies. However, recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the characteristics of lymphoblastic lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia are similar at all levels genetically, morphologicallym, and phenotypically as well. Hence, it has unified these diseases as precursors of T-cells / B-cells lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukemia.

Lymphoblastic lymphoma involves both T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes, of which 84% to 90% cases of lymphoblastic lymphoma involve T-lymphocytes. Chemotherapy is the preferred choice and first line treatment in cases of lymphoblastic lymphoma, where the regimen is followed for the treatment and includes induction chemotherapy, consolidation chemotherapy, and continuing chemotherapy. Other treatments include radiotherapy which might be given in the brain or spine if lymphoma cells are present or in other areas, stem cell transplantation, and steroids. Lymphoblastic lymphoma is a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma; however, it can be cured with 80% to 90% survival rates in children with intensive therapy for early stages (I & II), while 80% survival rates in more advanced stages of lymphoblastic lymphoma (stage III & IV).

Rising incidence combined with increasing prevalence of cancer across the world is the major factor expected to drive the global lymphoblastic lymphoma market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Additionally, increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and technological advancements in the field of diagnostics is expected to augment the global lymphoblastic lymphoma market. According to the American Cancer Society, as on January 1, 2016, there were an estimated 686,390 non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer survivors in the U.S., out of which around 13,727 patients were lymphoblastic lymphoma survivors. Surveillance studies of the American Cancer Society also indicate that the total number of all types of cancer survivors is expected to reach 20.3 million patients by 2026, out of which people suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma is expected to reach 925,150. This increasing incidence and prevalence rate is expected to drive the global lymphoblastic lymphoma market from 2016 to 2024.

In terms of region, the global lymphoblastic lymphoma market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global lymphoblastic lymphoma market in 2015 due to increasing prevalence of cancer especially non-Hodgkin lymphoma, along with advanced diagnostic instruments and technologies, increasing health care expenditure, and rising patient demand for better health care facilities. Increasing focus on targeted drugs for diseases and rising prevalence of cancer is likely to drive the market in Europe. The global lymphoblastic lymphoma market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Rising genetic diseases and increasing incidence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to drive the global lymphoblastic lymphoma market in the region from 2016 to 2024.

Key players in this market are Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, AstraZeneca, Eisai, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Key players in the research and development are the National Cancer Institute, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Hospitals, and others.

