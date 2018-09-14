Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001 Men’s Watch: An Adventure Packed with Classic Style

Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001, a watch with all that is needed to be a real player and a racer. The watch hence, speaks of racing cars and motor sports. Powerful wrist watch so beautifully packaged, which opens up all kind of customers and possible lovers to fall for it.

Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001 makes life extremely comfortable for those on board. With a grey stainless steel case and bracelet, steel grey bezel and hands as well as the hour markers. The minute scale around the inner rim and analog dial type with the date display between the angular positions of 4 to 5o’ clock. The sub dials with chronograph styles display the 24 hours, 60 seconds and 30 minutes. The case size is big enough at 44 mm and swimmers can be happy with the 100-meter water resistance. The standard features with great looks make everyone comfortable to carry it from office to party.

Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001 men’s wrist watch, it is range that allows refining the performance and gives you the comfort and style like its automobile avatar. The attention given to the detail, design and quality are the true characteristic of the brand itself. Cars and watches have a lot in common, so it is little wonder that tie-ins between the two worlds are so popular. Watchmakers and automakers have collaborated for quite a while now. As far as automotive-themed watches go, it is easily one of the better executed and more considered ones.

On the wrist the Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001 men’s wrist watch, ears well and has a very authoritative presence thanks to the all steel grey color and the broad bracelet. It is not overly thick either, which is nice because the overall look and feel of the watch is equal parts sporty and elegant.

Bottom line: A Maserati Wrist Watch that have been made keeping in mind the classic turismo model from the famous Italian car makers MASERATI. The main idea of the turismo is to pack the adventure and essence of the racecar engine in the sophisticated body of the sedan. A mix of adventure and class, the act of being a rogue with a gentlemanly look and attitude.