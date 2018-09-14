Software Defined Networking Market Size and Forecast 2017-2024 Research Report

The new Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the software defined networking (SDN) and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the software defined networking (SDN) market includes Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Big Switch Networks Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation and Vmware Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growth in cloud computing services among IT organizations have boosted the growth of the software-defined networking market. In addition, the growing adoption of mobile devices has tremendously raised over the past few years, leading to an increasing need for efficient data networks across private and public sectors. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of software-defined networking industry. Furthermore, the rising need for technological advancement among enterprises offers new growth opportunities to market players to expand their market presence. However, lack of standardization & implementation and also lack of awareness among enterprises is likely to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of software defined networking (SDN).

Market Segmentation

The broad software defined networking (SDN) market has been sub-grouped into solution, vertical, and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Solution

Physical Network Infrastructure

Virtualization And Control Software

Professional Services

SDN Applications & Network Services

By Vertical

IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

BFSI

Defense

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

By End-User

Telecommunication Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for software defined networking (SDN) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

