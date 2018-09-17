Europe Automotive Aftermarket Industry Fuelled by Improved Average Age of Cars

Europe Automotive Aftermarket Industry

According to Goldstein Research, Europe automotive aftermarket Industry is expected to reach USD 241.0billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, 2016-2024. Europe automotive aftermarket Market accounts for 30% of the global market. The advent of sales through online distribution channel is one of the driving factors in the growth of the market. Europe automotive aftermarket Market segmentation has been done on the basis of aftermarket product and services type, by end-user type, by distribution channel and geography. Based on the after-market products and services, wear-and-tear parts accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 59% in the automotive aftermarket Market. The Market is dominated Germany with about 45% market share.

On the other hand, Eastern Europe is the fastest growing region for automotive aftermarket Market majorly fueled by the Russia automotive Market, which is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Europe Automotive Aftermarket Industry can be segmented as follows:

By After Market Products and Services Type

• Wear-and-Tear Parts

• Crash-Relevant Parts

• Accessories and Appearance Products

• Diagnostics Products

• Services (Fleet Management etc.)

By End Users Type

• Service Providers (Telematics, Fleet Management etc.)

• Independent Workshops

• Automotive OEM Workshop

By Distribution Channels

• Offline Distribution Channel

• Online Distribution Channel

By Countries

• The U.K. Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Germany Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• France Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Italy Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Spain Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Poland Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Sweden Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Russia Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest Of Europe Automotive Aftermarket Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

“Europe Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis” contains a detailed overview of the Europe automotive aftermarket Market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by aftermarket product and services type, end-user type, distribution channel and countries.

The Report encompasses the competitive outlook of major players that summarises the business strategies, revenue distribution, product portfolio, financial analysis, R&D activities and investments. The comprehensive analysis of the automotive aftermarket Market report helps the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the Europe automotive aftermarket Market discussed in the report are 3M, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.

Further, The Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. The Automotive Aftermarket Market also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also includes the expert analysis which provides a complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

