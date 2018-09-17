Future Electronics to Sponsor an NXP Free Technology Day in Toronto

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) September 17, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components is sponsoring NXP’s free Technology Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 26, 2018. NXP is a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications.

NXP Technology Days are built around in-depth technical training to develop engineers’ skills across the entire spectrum of embedded technologies. The event features workshops and lectures covering all relevant markets, which enables attendees to tailor a schedule to their own training priorities, along with hands-on demos of the latest solutions from Future Electronics, NXP and others.

Each NXP Technology Day features “Meet the Experts” opportunities, a Technology Expo, advanced product demonstrations, and 30 hours of technical training sessions from NXP and other leaders in embedded technology.

Topics and market areas will include:

– Secure Mobile, Healthcare and Wearables

– Smart Homes and Buildings

– Smart Networks

– Secure Connected and Automated Vehicles

– Smart Banking and Retail

– Smart Machinery and Industrial Automation

– Smart Cities and Infrastructure

– Design Software and Services

– Insight and Innovation

Attendees will also enjoy free food and beverages throughout the day.

Click here https://getregisterednow.com/NXP/Event/Register/Register.asp?e=NXPTechDayToronto2018&r=FTURE to register for the NXP Technology Day in Toronto. For more information about NXP products and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###