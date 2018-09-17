Awareness about current trends is a necessity and, we are focus more on bringing you business news that will be of benefit to our audience.

Los Angeles, CA – Finances, health and a variety of social issues are never far from human consciousness and Maureen Godwin is helping individuals understand the forces that influence every aspect of life with her business news site, Genuinity For Life. Godwin also explores the lighter side of life with recipes that support local markets and how Taco Bell celebrates National Guacamole Day.

“We all need to be aware of current trends,” said Godwin.

Genuinity For Life addresses a wide variety of financial topics, from earning potential and cryptocurrency to the rise of the gig economy. Godwin explores current trends, punishments of the powerful, and technology that will have a major impact on the way people live, along with social trends and government decisions that affect everyone.

The rise of social media has resulted in many people relying on the medium to obtain information and make informed decisions, but it can be extremely difficult for individuals to separate fact from fantasy. Genuinity For Life presents clear, concise and factual information that enables people to understand issues, how it affects them, and why they should be concerned.

Readers will find a wealth of information about banking and why the iconic Volkswagen Beetle will soon be relegated to automotive history. Genuinity For Life also examines the fake cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme that cheated individuals out of more than $9 million.

Despite analyst assertions that the economy is booming, retail sales have experienced only moderate increases. Genuinity For Life considers the factors that are keeping sales down, ways those elements are affecting consumer pocketbooks, and how the trade war with China is affecting multiple markets.

Net neutrality is an issue that affects anyone that accesses the Internet, but the concept was particularly difficult for the average user to understand. The end of net neutrality initiated by FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, has California establishing its own rules and regulations. Genuinity For Life readers will discover how the state is impacting Internet plans and usage across state lines.

Genuinity For Life provides information about business issues that impact the everyday lives of millions of people, from technology and finances to social changes and international trade. The website’s creator delves into the cost of unruly plane passengers, celebrity obsession with apple cider vinegar, and why anyone with a phone will soon receive a “presidential alert” from FEMA.

