Hematocrit Test Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2023

Hematocrit test is one of the various diagnostic tests used for the diagnosis of anemia, cancer, and kidney diseases. The test measures the percentage of Red Blood Cells (RBCs) in the blood. Low hematocrit levels indicate anemia, cancer, sickle cell anemia, enlarged spleen, and polydipsia. While high hematocrit indicate dehydration, pulmonary embolism, pulmonary fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), chronic sleep apnea, and other diseases. Increasing demand for diagnostic medical devices, extensive use of hematocrit test and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and kidney diseases, are the major drivers for the market growth. Additionally, increasing research and development activities and technological advancements for chronic kidney disease and cancer accelerate the market growth. The Global Hematocrit Test Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Top Players:

• Abbott (U.S.)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

• Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)

• Mindray Medical International Limited (China)

• Boule Diagnostics AB (Sweden)

• Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

• Sysmex Corporation (Japan), and others.

Global Hematocrit Test Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas hold the largest market share in the hematocrit test due to increasing demand for technologically advanced hematology analyzers and test kits. Additionally, the presence of major market players also influences the growth of the market in the U.S. followed by Canada. Kidney disease is one of the major cause of mortality and morbidity in the Americas, thus boosting the market growth. Prevalence of cardiovascular disease and kidney diseases further accelerate the market growth. In South America, the market exhibits better growth opportunities due to the development of healthcare industry in recent years.

In Europe, the prevalence of diabetes, a major risk factor for heart disease is increasing in major economies such as Germany, thereby signifying the need for diagnostics services. Germany, France, and the U.K are the major contributors to the market growth in Europe with key players focusing on product differentiation and quality. Furthermore, the development of medical device industry and increasing awareness about early diagnosis of chronic diseases such as cancer is driving the market growth. Moreover, extensive research and development activities in the field of hematology, and the emergence of new market players in medical device industry determine the market growth.

In the Asia Pacific region, Japan, China, and India are the largest contributors to the market growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and kidney disease are the major driver for the market growth. The rapid growth of healthcare market and extensive demand for diagnostic services further fuel the growth of the market.

In the Middle East & Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait hold the least share of the global market due to lack of knowledge about diagnostic tests for chronic diseases and low technologically advanced devices. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness moderate growth in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

TOC of Hematocrit Test Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Threats

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

….TOC CONTINUED

