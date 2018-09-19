According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titles ‘Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global semiconductor intellectual property market is expected to reach US$ 9,437.8 Mn by 2026. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the period from 2018 to 2026. Increase in demand for licensed semiconductor devices due to high competition is driving the global semiconductor intellectual property market.

Rise in demand for reduced manufacturing and design costs of semiconductor components present in end-products has resulted in the expansion of the semiconductor intellectual property market. In addition, adoption of modern system on chips (SOC) designs are driving the semiconductor intellectual property market. Moreover, rise in demand for semiconductor intellectual property to design exclusive products in the consumer electronics application is expected to drive the adoption of semiconductor intellectual property cores.

Detection of patented technologies is considered to be difficult due to the violation encountered during licensing of technology. This factor is expected to have a high negative impact in the short term of the forecast period. This has prompted organizations to change their long-term licensing contracts to medium-term and short-term ones. These factors are anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The soft IP core segment held a share of 61.1% of the global semiconductor intellectual property market in 2018. This is the result of the increased adoption of soft IP cores such as net list and synthesizable cores in multiple applications to optimize the quality of used hardware. The soft IP core segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for hard IP in the automotive industry. Automotive is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding segment. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for hard IP cores and soft IP cores from the automotive sector. Moreover, the consumer electronics segment accounted for a significant market share of approximately 42.1% in 2018.

The health care segment is expected to see improved demand for semiconductor intellectual property services due to the demand for manufacturing of advanced devices consisting of multicore technologies for medical processes. This has led to the adoption of semiconductor intellectual property services in the health care industry. The telecommunication segment is also estimated to hold a significant market share in 2018.

North America held a prominent market share of around 33.6% in 2018. The expanding consumer electronics market in the U.S. has boosted demand for processor IP such as CPU processor IP and different microprocessors IP as well as interface IP. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.