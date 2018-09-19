villas for sale in Guadalmina baja

An ideal choice for all those looking to get a second home or year round residence. Every single plot cautiously selected to ensure that that it truly is close to all facilities and services. Get much more information about villas for sale in altos puente romano

Elegant villa situated frontline golf in Río Actual, supplying panoramic views to the sea, the golf course and its lake. The complicated of Río Actual Golf in Marbella is well-known for its sophisticated villas and apartments in a tranquil setting with its renowned hotel and spa along with the Trocadero Arena beach club nearby. Upper floor: en-suite master bedroom; guest en-suite bedroom. Reduce level: living room/games space; guest en-suite bedroom with access to a terrace.

Pretty spacious, private villa inside a totally gated complex with 24-hour safety service in among the list of a lot sought-after complexes above the Golden Mile.

Situated in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, the complicated has only 18 villas with lovely communal gardens and two swimming pools. This home, built using the best top quality finishes, comprises, on entrance level: hall with guest toilet; large living space with access to a spacious covered south-facing porch and private garden with views to some sea; dining space; completely fitted and equipped kitchen; a single bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Marbella centre is only within a five-minute drive. Distributed over three levels, the property comprises, on entrance level: double height hall with floor-to-ceiling Windows providing open views for the golf course; living area with fireplace that opens onto the terrace with marvelous golf, lake and sea views; dining room; substantial modern kitchen with patio; en-suite bedroom.

Upstairs: spacious south-facing master suite with a dressing region and access to a massive terrace with lovely sea views; a different bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and access to terrace. Going downstairs in the entrance level: a large living room with an open kitchen, this space may be property cinema, games space and so on.; bathroom; bedroom; laundry room. Going down several steps: further bedroom with en suite bathroom; garage for 3 vehicles.

The house has underfloor heating all through. An ideal and spacious household dwelling for holidays or year-round living, must be viewed to become appreciated!

Contemporary villa with panoramic sea views within a modest, exclusive gated neighborhood of villas among Sierra Blanca and Cascada de Camoján. The majority of the garden with pool is terraced. Particular attributes include: por.