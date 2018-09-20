Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW) Launches its First Showroom in India at Vashi

Mumbai, September 20, 2018: Cleveland CycleWerks, today announced the launch of its first dealership in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Spread over 1000 sq. feet, Cleveland CycleWerks, Vashi is located at Mahavir Arcade, Plot 286, Sector 28, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. This unique dealership brings Cleveland CycleWerks’ relentless drive towards uncompromising quality and design to life through its inspiring layout. With this, Cleveland CycleWerks has embarked upon a pan-India dealership spread that caters to aspiring Cleveland CycleWerks owners. Cleveland CycleWerks is a motorcycle manufacturer specializing in , quality products. The brand currently sells its products worldwide and has its distribution in 23 countries.

The state-of-the-art dealership includes display space, service centre along with the entire range of Cleveland CycleWerks. From an exclusive lounge inside the showroom to motorcycle delivery arena, the dealership caters to the rebellious spirit of motorcycle enthusiasts.

According to Sangram Patil, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Cleveland CycleWerks India, “Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycles provide a complete biking lifestyle experience to enthusiasts all over the world and in order to serve the ever- growing clientele with the same enthusiasm and passion, we are proud to announce launch of Cleveland CycleWerks showroom in Vashi. With our vision of providing our customers the best Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycle experience possible – from initial contact onward, our partnership with Mantram in Vashi is very significant and reflects Cleveland CycleWerks efforts to connect with our consumers and provide high quality services that equals our international standards. Cleveland CycleWerks promises to offer exceptional service, ride experience and thereby create exceptional value to all our stakeholders.”

Pranav Desai, Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cleveland CycleWerks India said, “I hope that the dealership will help riders feel unrestricted in their daily routine and help them enjoy the true spirit of biking”. We’re inviting like-minded, passionate business people to join us as we drive this change across India. If you are passionate about biking and resonate with our brand ethos, then you are more than welcome to come join us : with proven model and learnings from the hundreds of dealerships we have set up across the US and Canada and 23 other countries from Australia to Switzerland and Slovakia to South Africa, you will soon be on the road to high returns”, he further added.

The newest dealership will offer the retro-inspired motorcycles – ‘Ace Deluxe’ and ‘Misfit’, the two models from the existing range of Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycles, with various design options for the Indian consumers.

Having established itself as a strong brand in a short span of time globally, Cleveland CycleWerks with its distribution spread across 23 countries has entered India to bring the classic-retro style, high-quality American branded motorcycles. Headquartered in Mumbai, the brand has a fully integrated assembly facility in Pune which to ensure timely delivery of its latest innovations and exceptional service to the consumers in India.