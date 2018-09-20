Wonatrading INC. added Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings to their jewelry collections

Wonatrading, Inc. a leading Fashion jewelry and accessory wholesaler, today announced its Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings, the newest addition to their fashion jewelry collection of Anklets, Bracelets, brooch, Body jewelry, Earring, Necklace, Rings.

Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings comes in Different unique colors.

1. Color : Gold, Teal

• Theme : Filigree

• Size: 1.25″ X 2.5″

• Fish Hook Back

• Material : Lead and nickel compliant

• Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings

2.• Color : Burgundy, Gold

• Theme : Filigree

• Size: 1.25″ X 2.5″

• Fish Hook Back

• Material : Lead and nickel compliant

• Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings

3. Color : Gold, Gray

• Theme : Filigree

• Size: 1.25″ X 2.5″

• Fish Hook Back

• Material : Lead and nickel compliant

• Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings

4. Color : Gold, Navy

• Theme : Filigree

• Size: 1.25″ X 2.5″

• Fish Hook Back

• Material : Lead and nickel compliant

• Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings

Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings have rich texture and detail that they look so precious and feminine. Women’s can wear these teardrop dangle earrings according to their preferences and occasion.

Wonatrading is the one stop shop where you can get the best of the lot without any hassle. A wide variety of necklace available for women at affordable prices. According to events or any festival you can select your category jewelry.

Fast shipping is available for local as well as international customers. They provide a wide range of seasonal and stylish selections – products according to your needs.

Huge collection of Fashion Earring for Women:

FASHION

PEARL

DOUBLE SIDED

EAR CUFF / EAR CLIMBER

METAL HOOPS

RHINESTONE HOOP

METAL W/ STONE

METAL

CLIP ONS

EVENING

Wonatrading Inc. was founded in New York USA in 2004. Wonatrading is fastest growing Importer/Exporter of Wholesale fashion jewelry and accessory that specializes in custom jewelry in the fashion district. The company has wide collections of fashion jewelry including Bracelets, Anklets, Rings, Necklace, Earrings, Brooch, Pendant, Body jewelry, Pendant set, Cubic zirconia, Mask.

Collections of Fashion accessory including Beachwear, Reading Glasses, Sunglasses, Belts, Bag & Wallet, Keychain, Cosmetics, Sunglasses case, Scepter.

The Company has grown tremendously in the US and expanded internationally via online wholesale fashion jewelry distributors.

For more information about Wonatrading Inc., Please visit the company website at www.wonatrading.com

Company name: Wonatrading Inc.

Business Hours:

Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 6:00pm

Sat – Sun: 8:00am – 4:00pm

Summary: The Press release is about the Oval Filigree Dangle Earrings –in Wonatrading Inc.