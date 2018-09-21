Child Protection Week Stranger Danger Online App Release by Kerrys Computer Company

kerrys computer Company is proud to release the first of its kind – Stranger Danger Online breaks down the steps predators are using to groom people online. As you move through the data centre you encounter various people mining data and discussing the training information. You will also encounter ways in which you can protect yourself online. This is a great way to have fun while getting educated.

Greenslopes, Queensland, Australia., September 21, 2018 — National Child Protection Week Stranger Danger Online App, Stranger Danger Online making education fun.

Stranger Danger Online Available on Android and IOS



For National Child Protection Week, Kerrys Computer Company has launched a new game aimed at educating children in the dangers of chatting online. Stranger Danger Online is a journey through a data center where young people can discover the steps predators use online to groom and manipulate people online. Ensuring the safety of children and young people online is one of the most significant issues facing parents, carers and educators today. Predators are sophisticated and utilise whatever means at their disposal to gain the trust of vulnerable children and young people and lure them to various harms. In order to combat this, it is essential to be aware of the hidden dangers of being online.

Young people are currently being targeted for sexual exploitation, radicalization, bullying, money laundering, drug running, scams, terrorist activities, activism and many more illegal and harmful activities.

The tactics used by some predators can be broken down into steps to assist in identifying how people are targeted.

This app identifies the steps predators often use to manipulate and lure young people into a trap.

There are 10 training videos to find and complete.

This includes:

Predatory Behaviors:

How predators trap and manipulate people online.

6 x videos of the steps predators use to trap people.

2 x examples of predators targeting and trapping people. (1 example has 3 parts)

Also included are notes on the steps predators use and discussion questions to assist parents and educators.

“Supporting and protecting children online can be a daunting task these days and i understand parents need as much support as possible. I decided the best way to assist would be to create an app that really breaks down what is happening online. i have incorporated all the big issues that we hear about in the media, such as predatory behavior, data retention and bullying,” Kerry said.

Promotional video Available on Android and IOS

For more information and other apps by Kerry's Computer Co go to www.kcomputerco.com.au/apps

