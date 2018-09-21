coMakeIT appoints Durga Prakash Kone as Head of Global Sales

BAARN, Netherlands, September 21, 2018 – coMakeIT, a niche provider of product engineering, application modernization, and digital transformation services announced the appointment of a new Head of Global Sales.

coMakeIT strengthened its executive management team through the addition of Durga Prakash Kone, as Executive Vice President & Head of Global Sales. Durga is a seasoned technology professional with an outstanding track record of enabling the success of various globally renowned IT businesses.

Over the past two and a half decades, Durga held senior leadership roles at Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Satyam, and Intelligroup (NTT Data), and was instrumental in scaling their business across North America, EMEA, APJ, and India. His core competencies include Strategic Sales, Business Development, Channel Sales, and building product partner ecosystems. In his previous assignment, Durga played a key role in building the SAP Alliance & Ecosystems business globally for Tech Mahindra.

As EVP & Head of Global Sales, Durga will drive coMakeIT’s Global Sales & Ecosystem Strategy. Speaking on the occasion, he stated:

“coMakeIT is ideally positioned to leverage the challenges and opportunities of digital disruption. With its unique co-creation model of building software IP, and a strong portfolio of product engineering and application modernization services, coMakeIT is on the cusp of exponential growth, and I am excited to be a part of its next phase of evolution.”

With its exclusive focus on serving the continuously evolving needs of software-driven businesses, coMakeIT is relied upon as a strategic partner by numerous innovative software companies from Netherlands, UK, and Australia, in diverse domains including BFSI, Logistics, Fleet Management, ERP, and Education etc. coMakeIT is investing to build and further enhance its capabilities in application modernization, which has enormous potential across varied domains and geographies including ANZ, and North America. coMakeIT also offers advanced capabilities in emerging technologies, which help its customers accelerate their product innovation and reduce risk of technology adoption.

About coMakeIT

Headquartered in Baarn, Netherlands, coMakeIT provides Product Engineering, Application Modernization, and Digital Transformation Services to software-driven businesses. With its’ unique, co-Innovation platform TOP CloudTM, and delivery facilities in Hyderabad and Netherlands, coMakeIT helps software companies realize their product and technology goals through dedicated co-innovation teams.

Media Contact:

coMakeIT

Aad Vredenbregt

+31653146415

a.vredenbregt@comakeit.com