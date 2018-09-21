Factors That Cause The Weld Of The Wlded Pipe To Easily Produce Pores

We all know that the quality of the welded pipe weld determines the quality of the welded pipe. Once the weld is welded, it will not only affect the fineness of the pipe weld, but also constitute a leakage of the pipe, and it will become the induced point of corrosion, and the weld will be severely lowered. Strength and resistance. Generally speaking, moisture, dirt, scale and iron filings in the flux, welding composition and masking thickness, surface quality of the spiral submerged arc pipe sheet, steel sheet edge treatment, welding process and steel tube forming process may all be The cause of the occurrence of porosity in the weld.

Therefore, when welding, when the welding temperature is high, the weld is over-fired to form a perforation. When an appropriate amount of CaF2 and SiO2 is contained, a large amount of H2 is absorbed and reacted, and HF which is highly stable and insoluble in liquid metal is generated, and then Prevent the formation of hydrogen pores; the forming coefficient of the weld is too small, the shape of the weld is narrow and deep, the gas and inclusions are not easy to float, and the pores and slag are easily formed; the rust and burr removal equipment should be set on the side of the longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe. To reduce the possibility of stomata.

The welding temperature is the key parameter affecting the quality of the weld. The orientation of the cutting equipment is preferably installed after the edge milling machine and the disc shear. The structure of the equipment is two automatic wire wheels with adjustable air gaps on one side and up and down. The stacking thickness of the flux is generally 25-45mm, the flux particle size is large, the density is small, the stacking thickness takes the maximum value, and the minimum value is taken。

The large current, the low welding speed stacking thickness takes the maximum value, and the minimum value is taken, in addition, the summer or When the air humidity is high, the reclaimed flux should be dried and then used; in order to reduce the influence of the magnetic partial blow, the connection direction of the welding cable on the workpiece should only be far away from the welding terminal, and the secondary magnetic field of the part of the welding cable on the workpiece is prevented;

The welding speed should be lowered or the current should be increased appropriately, and then the crystallization speed of the weld pool metal should be postponed to facilitate gas escape. Together, if the strip delivery orientation is unstable, it should be adjusted in time to eliminate the frequent fine adjustment of the front axle or the rear. The bridge is kept in shape, which makes it difficult to escape the gas. In order to prevent the iron oxide and other impurities falling from the unwinding and unwinding into the molding process, a plate surface cleaning device should be provided.