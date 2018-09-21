Global PXI Industry: Global Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2013-2025

PXI Market

This report focuses on the global PXI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PXI development in United States, Europe and China.

PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI) is one of several modular electronic instrumentation platforms in current use.

PXI is designed for measurement and automation applications that require high-performance and a rugged industrial form-factor.

In 2017, the global PXI market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ADLINK Aeroflex Keysight LitePoint ZTEC Instruments Marvin Test Solutions National Instruments Pickering Interfaces Teradyne VTI Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High Measurement Speed

Small Footprint

Low Power Consumption

Market segment by Application, split into

Wireless Communication

Aerospace

Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PXI are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

