Orient Automatic FAL00006W0 Men’s Watch: A Mechanical Contemporary Simplicity

The Orient Automatic FAL00006W0, has this contemporary no –fuss looks with all the somber elegance and simplicity. The watch has a 43.5mm dial with a leather band. The stainless steel case and the see through back of the dial add to the elegant look. The white dial matches with the 22mm band that even makes it casual, contemporary. The sophisticated and stylish designs are enhanced by attractive silver hands and hour markers. The dial consists of two apertures showing the day and the date in two separate dials. The hand crown can be winded manually and is self-rewinding given that it is a mechanical watch.

The in house caliber is the famous F6C22, fully made in Japan with 22 jewels embedded for smooth movement and accurate time keeping. Apart from this the watch has a water resist ant up to 50 m depth which shows that it is more a casual watch than a sports watch. Orient Automatic FAL00006W0 heritage is rooted in artisanship, reliability, precision and beauty that stand the test of time.

The historical Japanese brand grants high-quality, attainable timepieces with enduring style. Orient Automatic FAL00006W0 is crafted with unique, reliable and attainable designs for watch lovers everywhere. Orient Symphony Automatic Men’s Watch combine Japanese craftsmanship with beautiful and reliable timepiece design.

Each of ORIENT collections has a wide variety of unique timepieces to choose from. A showcase of quality and modern design, the Orient Automatic FAL00006W0 Contemporary collection delivers elegance and sophistication to suit any occasion.

Bottom line: A contemporary watch with the essence of vintage movement and vintage looks. A value for money and a watch from the house of Orient Watches Online with its in house calibers makes the watch a real collectible timepiece.