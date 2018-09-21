RateGain announces another blockbuster release for its Rate Shopping Solution, Optima

Launches ‘Cluster Dashboard’ to offer a panoramic view of your market dynamics for all the properties in a single view

RateGain Technologies, a leading hospitality and travel technology solutions company, today announced the launch of an all-new, smart User Interface and Experience for its premier rate shopping tool , Optima, with the introduction of Cluster Dashboard and Smart Shopping. The new, sleek Cluster Dashboard presents all the essential rate shopping data in a visually appealing and descriptive manner. With this set of releases, the users surely will have all the ammunition to power their pricing decision in a single dashboard.

Following are the highlights of the release:

• Cluster Dashboard: View multiple properties in a single dashboard through a highly intuitive interface which enables eyeballing rates across check in dates easier than ever before. The dashboard is equipped with a “Market Positioning Widget” giving you a graphical view of your price positioning vis-à-vis your competitors. A “Market Compression” indicator highlighting dates where you can yield better due to supply in the market going down and much more. All these insights are made available in an excel format as well for a consolidated view across properties.

• Iterative LOS: Gone are the days when you had to analyse rates across multiple LOSs to check if any of your competitors are putting min. LOS restrictions. With our new smart shopping capabilities, now you can easily identify minimum LOS rate restrictions placed by your competitors for obtaining higher yields on all your channels.

According to Bhanu Chopra, CEO, RateGain, “We are pleased to announce the introduction of the new Cluster Dashboard in our rate shopping tool, a unique feature that would help our clients analyse their competition in a quick, comprehensive way so that they response quickly to the market changes. The launch of Cluster Dashboard is a response to the clients’ growing need to have all the important competitive real-time information bundled together at one place, without having the need to switch to different sections. We hope that the new feature adds value and the users make the most of it.”

Optima is RateGain’s advanced rate shopping tool, which offers comprehensive rate intelligence to a growing number of hotels across the globe by efficiently tracking all OTAs, meta-search sites and other leading platforms. The Product had recently introduced a ‘Lightning Refresh’ feature in Optima, which gave hotels access to real-time competitor rates across various distribution channels.

About RateGain:

RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel and Hospitality Industry. RateGain provides the latest technology in rate intelligence, price optimization, seamless electronic distribution and brand engagement. Founded in 2004, RateGain has 12,000 clients around the globe including hotels, online travel agents, airlines, car rental companies, cruise liners as well as tour operators and wholesalers like IHG, Melia Hotels International, Lufthansa, Expedia, Hertz Corporation, Priceline.com, Carnival Cruise, etc. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we help hospitality and travel companies make more revenue every day.

For more information visit : http://rategain.com/

