3rd generation DTV Shredder is now available in America & Finance is Available, too.

The new 3rd Generation Shredder has landed in North America since October 2017 is now available in North America. DTV Shredder’s first 3 shipments have been pre-sold and that’s what defines the popularity of its among power-sports enthusiasts. The DTV Shredder offers the most unique and exciting riding experience to hit the power sports market in the past 25 years. “The 2017/2018 DTV Shredders are the most refined versions to hit market”. “Extensive testing in some of the most extreme environments has allowed to improve the reliability and performance of the DTV Shredder”. The detailed review of this mean machine is available on ATV.com in which, Story was by Lucas Cooney and photos were by Lucas Cooney & Devin Persaud. Video by Devin Persaud. As mentioned in the review “The DTV Shredder is no ordinary motorized vehicle, making it difficult to define. However, Lucas Cooney and Devin Persaud describe it perfectly – a stand-up Jet Ski, dual track vehicle for land.” What stands out about the DTV is the steering. Instead of using the handles, you apply your weight directionally left or right on the deck of the machine – similar to snowboarding. The DTV is for all season, all terrain. Both Cooney and Persaud had the luxury of riding on a day filled with fresh powder. It was a steeper learning curve, but with a bit of a challenge follows great reward. Buying DTV Shredder is now an easy as DTV Motor Corporation now offers financing options for consumers and dealers throughout North America. Consumers in the US and Canada can now finance the entire purchase of their DTV Shredders including accessories and ancillary costs with ZERO down payment and terms up to 36-months. Consumers also have the option to defer their payment for up to 90-days. Authorized Dealers in the US and Canada can now finance their entire inventory including accessories and ancillary costs with ZERO down payment and terms up to 36-months. Authorized Dealers also have the option to defer their payment for up to 90-days to allow plenty of time for the sell-off of all units.