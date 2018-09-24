Corrupt Judge Jailed

Bloggers on the net report that former hedge fund manager Gad Grieve was blindsided by corrupt New York Supreme court judge Gerald Garson in 2000. When Grieve and his son were on a short stay in New York, Grieve’s ex-wife filed a custody proceeding against him, in the court of Judge Gerald Garson. Grieve was served with a habeas corpus and his son removed from his custody. Jewish community were left in shock by Judge Garson’s ruling. Grieve had been given sole custody of his son, and the mother awarded liberal visitation rights, in terms of a divorce agreement. People who knew Grieve’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Tamerin, described her as sweet and said that the divorce was amicable. Friends of the couple said that when people who shouldn’t have been involved, threw their two cents in the hat, things became complicated. The court proceeding came as a surprise, as discussions had been underway to change the custodial status from sole custody to joint custody.

In 2003 the penny dropped and Judge Gerald Garson was indicted and jailed for bribery and corruption. The New York Times reported that someone known as the “fixer” would bribe court employers to override the court’s computer system and ensure that Garson was assigned targeted cases to give favorable rulings. A supporter and advocate for Represent US, an action group against bribery said that the result of Garson’s decisions was that hundreds of parents were robbed of parenthood. Gad Grieve, no less his son, were casualties of the saga.

Court records show that Agudat Yisrael, the organization who fights for legal justice for Jewish organizations, filed an amicus curiae in Judge Garson’s court, hoping that he would cancel his ruling and return matters to the status quo. As events unfolded, acclaimed attorney Nathan Lewin who was once up for consideration for appointment as a federal judge, represented Grieve pro bona, in oral argument in the Second Circuit. An expert in law based in the U.S. said, “Someone of the caliber of Nat Lewin, doesn’t take on a case pro bona, without conducting an extensive investigation. However, when you have to contend with a corrupt judge like Gerald Garson, who was originally responsible for removing custody from Grieve, an attorney’s tools of law are limited.”

Neither Gad Grieve or his ex-wife could be reached for comment.