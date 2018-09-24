Data Acquisition Systems Market – Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast 2018 – 2025, Share, Growth, Trends

In this report, RnM covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Data Acquisition Systems market for 2018-2023.

Data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real world physical conditions and converting the resulting samples into digital numeric values that can be manipulated by a computer. Data acquisition systems, abbreviated by the acronyms DAS or DAQ, typically convert analog waveforms into digital values for processing. The components of data acquisition systems include:

Sensors, to convert physical parameters to electrical signals.

Signal conditioning circuitry, to convert sensor signals into a form that can be converted to digital values.

Analog-to-digital converters, to convert conditioned sensor signals to digital values.

Data acquisition applications are usually controlled by software programs developed using various general purpose programming languages such as Assembly, BASIC, C, C++, C#, Fortran, Java, LabVIEW, Lisp, Pascal, etc. Stand-alone data acquisition systems are often called data loggers.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Data Acquisition Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Multi-Channel

16-channel

32-channel

56-channel

Others

Segmentation by application:

Universal

Temperature

Voltage

Torque

Speed

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ACCES I/O Products, Inc

ADLINK TECHNOLOGY

AOIP

AstroNova GmbH

Avisaro AG

BeanAir GmbH

BMC Messsysteme GmbH

BOVIAR SRL

Data Translation

DATEXEL SRL

HBM Test and Measurement

HGL Dynamics

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

INTELLIGENT INSTRUMENTATION, Inc

Measurement Computing

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Acquisition Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Data Acquisition Systems market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Data Acquisition Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Data Acquisition Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Data Acquisition Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

