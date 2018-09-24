Extruded Snacks Market : Global Scenario 2026

Extrusion technique which is used in food processing is known as food extrusion. It is a procedure by which a number of assorted ingredients are forced through an opening in a holed die or plate with a pattern explicit to the food. Then it is cut to an indicated size with the help of blades.

The extruder machine consists of a huge gyrating screw firmly fitted within a fixed barrel; at the end of the barrel is the die. The process of extrusion allows mass manufacturing of food through an endless, well-organized system that guarantees homogeneity of the end product. Food products which are manufactured using this technique typically have very high starch content in them. These food items include many breakfast cereals, some pasta, breads, textured vegetable protein, ready-to-eat snacks, cookie dough, fat soy, confectionery, and certain pet foods, baby foods, and beverages.

Currently, consumers are extra cautious about their snacking routines and are gradually embracing healthy snacking foods such as extruded snacks due to the benefits offered by them related to metabolism. Healthy snacking is also well-thought-of as an accompaniment to weight-loss, and these snacks deliver the essential vitamins and nutrients that the body needs. The nutritional substances of extruded snacks can be transformed by altering the digestion competence of protein and starch. The increasing demand for weight management and healthy snacking is likely to drive the global extruded snacks market over the forecast period.

The global extruded snacks market can be segregated on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and regions. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into rice, corn, potato, and mixed grains. The potatoes section held the dominant market share in the extruded snacks market. The altering taste choices of different regions has encouraged global companies to introduce customized region-specific spiced snacks, which is poised to push the demand for this segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global market can be trifurcated into convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and independent retailers. Hypermarkets and supermarkets constituted the maximum market share in the global extruded snacks market. These supermarket and hypermarket stores are well stocked with numerous ranges of extruded snacks from several brands. Consumers select hypermarkets and supermarkets for their errands due to the in-store advertising by vendors coupled with price comparisons. These factors are likely to spur the growth of the global extruded snacks market in the future.

In terms of geography, the global extruded snacks market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to be the major revenue-generating region in the global extruded snacks market. Customers in this region enjoy numerous snacking options obtainable at reasonable prices. However, shifting preference toward snacks with health benefits will drive the market in this region over the forecast period.