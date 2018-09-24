Fiberboard Packaging Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During by 2024Fiberboard Packaging Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During by 2024

Profound understanding of the science of fiberboard materials can be repurposed in development of new packaging designs. Boxes and trays made out of solid fiberboard are a sought-after commodity used in providing rigid packaging solutions for fragile products. Fiberboard boxes have been in great demand for freight applications in the consumer goods industry. In multiple aspects, fiberboard packaging continues to exhibit competitive advantage over corrugated packaging and paperboard packaging. Food items, alcoholic drinks and beverages are seldom transported in fiberboard boxes. In addition, automotive components as well as pharmaceuticals continue to remain promising applications for fiberboard packaging.

Fiberboard can be segmented on the basis of fiberboard style: Regular Slotted fiberboard,

Half Slotted fiberboard, Overlap Slotted fiberboard, Full overlap Slotted fiberboard, Center Special Slotted fiberboard, Center Special Overlap Slotted fiberboard, Center Special Full Overlap Slotted fiberboard; basis of application: Automotive industry, Food & Beverage industry, Pharmaceuticals industry, Consumer Goods, Medical & Electronic Equipment,

Request For Report Sample:https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upsample/120124608/Fiberboard-Packaging-Market

Furniture industry

A wide variety in fiberboard materials makes selection of proper packaging a meticulous task. An ongoing study conducted by Research Market insights segments the global market for fiberboard packaging across fiberboard types such as regular-slotted, full overlap, half-slotted, center special slotted, and overlap slotted, among others. This study also aims at analyzing the future growth of global fiberboard packaging market on the basis of fiberboard construction, flutes, and application.

Considering the vast, multi-faceted purview of fiberboard packaging, new developments in packaging technologies andenhancement in raw materials will continue to significantly influence the dynamics of this packaging vertical. Two key developments pegged to change the landscape of fiberboard packaging in the future have been enlisted below.

Accreditation designed forEPA’s Formaldehyde Rule

Formaldehyde Emissions Standards for Composite Wood Productsdeveloped by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been in effect for years. Recently, EPA recognized the American National Standards Institute as one of the four accreditation body to provide services under the Formaldehyde Rule.

The newly-recognized body intends to reduce formaldehyde emission exposure from particular types of wood products domestically produced or imported into the US. Medium-density fiberboard is among such composite wood materials which will remain under the application of EPA’s formaldehyde emission standards. Fiberboard packaging companies and manufacturers of raw fiberboard in the USare likely to be evaluated on the basis of their adherence to EPA’s formaldehyde emission standards.

Request Report Discount TOC:https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/TOC/120124608/Fiberboard-Packaging-Market

Rising Production of Rice Straw Fiberboard

Investments in production of fiberboard made from rice straw are witnessing an uptick, particularly in the US. Of late, CalAg LLC invested over US$ 300 Mn by commissioning German plant engineering company Siempelkamp GmbH & Co to set up a manufacturing unit in Willow, California. According to the reports, the new Siempelkamp plant will boost CalAg’s annual fiberboard production to 200,000 cubic meters, with manufacturing to kick-off by 2018-end.

Fiberboard can be segmented on the basis of fiberboard style: Regular Slotted fiberboard, Half Slotted fiberboard, Overlap Slotted fiberboard, Full overlap Slotted fiberboard, Center Special Slotted fiberboard, Center Special Overlap Slotted fiberboard, Center Special Full Overlap Slotted fibreboard; application: Automotive industry, Food & Beverage industry, Pharmaceuticals industry, Consumer Goods, Medical & Electronic Equipment, Furniture industry

A key characteristic of this plant is that it will solely produce fiberboard made from rice straw. By employing complete preparation technology for rice straw bales, coarse materials and dust will be removed through shredders and separate cleaning system. The procured rice straw will be fiberized through two refiners equipped with horizontal digesters. The processed rice straw fiber will be dried and converted into sheets of fiberboard.

In addition to such developments, changing guidelines recommended to improve freight applications of fiberboard boxes in less-than-truckload (LTL) environments will also play an instrumental role in the future of global fiberboard packaging market.

Report Analysis:https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upcomming/120124608/Fiberboard-Packaging-Market

Key Market Players: Kapstone, Action Packaging, Moore Packaging Corporation, Empire Packaging & Displays, Jarra Creek v. Corrugated Fiberboard Manufacturers, Robin Resources (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, ESA Acoustic Wooden Panels, Boyut plastic profil & folyo, Alta Max, Air Sea Containers Ltd