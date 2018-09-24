Global Software Defined Data Center Market to reach a market size of $129.3 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Software Defined Data Center Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Software Defined Data Center market is expected to attain a market size of $129.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.
The leading factors driving the SDDC market are the rapid adoption of advanced data center management software across various organizations, increasing demand for cost effective solutions, demand for data center agility and scalability, and the need for centrally managing the entire data center. The SDDC market is growing rapidly due to transformation from traditional data centers to advanced SDDC’s and voluminous data center traffic.
In 2015, Solution segment dominated the Global Software Defined Data Center Market, By Component, and by 2022, with a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. The market, by solution, has been segmented into Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Software-Defined Storage (SDS), and Software-Defined Compute (SDC). The market, by services, has been segmented into consulting, integration and deployment, and managed services. Managed services is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to wide spread adoption of SDDC solutions within large enterprises that need third party assistance to manage and control SDDC infrastructure.
In 2015, BFSI segment dominated the Global Software Defined Data Center Market, By Application with revenue of $5,968.6 Million. However, manufacturing segment would witness highest CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. In 2015, North America dominated the Global Software Defined Data Center Market.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Software Defined Data Center market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. and Oracle Corporation.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-software-defined-data-center-market-2016-2022/
Research Scope
Global Software Defined Data Center Market By Component Type
Solution
Software-Defined Storage
Software-Defined Networking
Software-Defined Computing
Services
Integration, deployment & migration Service
Consulting
Managed services
Global Software Defined Data Center Market By Data Center Type
Large Scale
Mid-Scale
Small Scale
Global Software Defined Data Center Market By Application
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Government Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Education
Retail
Others
Global Software Defined Data Center Market By Geography
North America Software Defined Data Center Market
U.S. Software Defined Data Center Market
Canada Software Defined Data Center Market
Mexico Software Defined Data Center Market
Rest of North America Software Defined Data Center Market
Europe Software Defined Data Center Market
Germany Software Defined Data Center Market
U.K. Software Defined Data Center Market
France Software Defined Data Center Market
Russia Software Defined Data Center Market
Spain Software Defined Data Center Market
Italy Software Defined Data Center Market
Rest of Europe Software Defined Data Center Market
Asia-Pacific Software Defined Data Center Market
China Software Defined Data Center Market
Japan Software Defined Data Center Market
India Software Defined Data Center Market
South Korea Software Defined Data Center Market
Singapore Software Defined Data Center Market
Malaysia Software Defined Data Center Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Software Defined Data Center Market
LAMEA Software Defined Data Center Market
Brazil Software Defined Data Center Market
Argentina Software Defined Data Center Market
UAE Software Defined Data Center Market
Saudi Arabia Software Defined Data Center Market
South Africa Software Defined Data Center Market
Nigeria Software Defined Data Center Market
Rest of LAMEA Software Defined Data Center Market
Companies Profiled
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
Hitachi Ltd.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Fujitsu Limited
Google Inc.
com, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
