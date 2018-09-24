Jaewon is one of the Stepping Motion manufacturer in korea

Dear Customers. This is JAEWON Co., Ltd. Thank you for visiting our homepage.

Our company is a technology innovative Company that specializes in the development & production of robots and precision stages for manufacturing. Our main product, precision Stage is a precise measuring instrument that is used for precise positioning of objects in LCD. LED, °LED, AMOLED display and semiconductor manufacturing process and various inspection processes. Not only plays a key role in improving quality and productivity, but is also used in precision machinery such as 3D rigs for optical. Medical And broadcasting applications.

In order to grow into the world’s leading company in this sector, we have established a research center with development engineers, and are committed to developing original technologies. As a result, we have succeeded in localized development such as possessing 10 patents in high-precision manual stage, motorized stage, and super-slim motorized stage. etc., and we are not only supplying to big companies in Korea. But also exporting to leading companies in Japan and Europe. We are recognized as a leading company in Korea by being recognized for quality excellence both inside and outside the country.

We have been doing a various social contribution activities that contribute to the development of our local community through continuous value growth through constant challenge and enthusiasm for technology innovation and trying to open up a better future for humanity. The challenge and passion for becoming the best technology company in the world will always be with the mutual growth of our customers, and please keep an eye on the growth as a world-class company, and expect for your constant trust. Thank you.

Stepping Motion

Part Number

WE – SERVO – ST – 20M

• WE – SERVO: We Servo Serves

• ST: Contro 5T = Basic Type P = Pulse Type (Pulse Command Only) E = Ether CAT Type (Under Development)

• 20: Motor Size (20=20mm, 2S=2Smm. 28=28mm, 42=42mm. 56=56mm)

• M: Motor Length (M=Middle, L=Large)

Product Features

• Teach-in mode

• Max 32 axis linear interpolation

• Can be used in various electric gripper applications various ways to compensate the position deviation with closed loop control (e.g.Linear encoder (Option))

• By driving with Dual mode, the motor will stop without vibration/hunting

• Except 42/56mm, 20/25/28mm frame size motors are also compatible.

• Some compact servo motors less than 30W, can be replaced by We-Servo

• High speed ‘Compare out (position compare output) function

• Frequency: up to 990 counts per seconds

• Horning & +/- limit detection without using an external sensor

• Programmable system & automatic stroke detection

• Variety of torque control for various applications

• Driver with position/speed/torque/PUSH Control

• Application software provided

