Tissot T-Classic Luxury Powermatic 80 Automatic T086.407.11.031.00 Men’s Watch

The Swiss watch Tissot T-Classic Luxury Powermatic 80 Automatic T086.407.11.031.00 T0864071103100 Men’s is a watch with the Swiss precision semi-automatic caliber that can be called original. The houses own innovative caliber makes it all the more extravagant and exceptional. The main attraction of the watch is the newly invented 80 hour power reserve which gives its name the Powermatic 80. Tissot has mastered watch making down to a science and has given rise to an exceptional piece of ultimate precision. Its heart makes it truly exquisite.

To match Tissot T-Classic Luxury Powermatic 80 Automatic T086.407.11.031.00’s high standards set by the movement, the timepiece’s exterior portrays a purely divine look with unmistakable class, adding that extra irresistible touch. There is no point in trying to resist it. You know you deserve it so just give in to this luxurious temptation. The Swiss made delight has a company warranty of two years and the round shaped dial; is 41, with the thickness of 9.8mm. A sleek gents watch and not chunky.

The wrist jewel has a see through case back where you can see its Powermatic 80.111/2’’’calibre with 23 jewels. The diameter of the caliber is 25.6. The material is 316L steel, with butterfly clasp lock. The 50 m water resistance shows that it is not for the sports mongers. Tissot has also included a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating and the water resistance is a reasonable 50m. Buyers will be able to choose between a few different dial designs, a leather strap or bracelet, a PVD two-tone finish and even a diamond-clad dial.

The watches are conservative and should work well as a good option for day to day wear, with styling that is similar to some of the other similar lines. Tissot has stepped up and made an attractive line of watches backed by a practical movement and a price point that should appeal to a lot of buyers. Yes, the styling could be described as somewhat bland, but the Tissot T-Classic PR 100 Quartz Men’s watch was likely not designed to push any envelopes, opting instead to seek as wide an audience as possible.

Bottom line: A very daring wristwatch from the house of Tissot Wrist Watch, a Swiss excellence with accurate precision yet a subtle gentlemanly look and class. A wristy with self-winding automatic movement and the famous 80 hour power reserve sends in the message that it is hard working too.