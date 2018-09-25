Where’s Wild – An interactive app to share the location of animals around you

Wildlife tracking app helps the users share the status of the animals they find during their trip. If any wild animal has been spotted in the area, one can easily pin it on the map and let the others know about it. Click pictures of wild animals and add directions so that the other people can know about it. Such an app helps naturalists, photographers, nature enthusiasts, and wildlife professionals track the animals via maps.

When nature photographer wants to shoot wildlife, he/she can download the app and search for the wildlife locations and capture awesome pictures. The users can upload the pictures of the wildlife animals too. It’s possible to share the pictures, live stream video on social media channels such as FaceBook, Twitter, Google+, SMS, and more. If you want to visit to a habitat of a particular wildlife, you can get driving directions through the maps.

Environmentalists and government is focusing on developing such mobile apps and other solutions to protect the lives of animals. If the endangered species is spotted through maps, they can secure them easily by offering extra care and protection. Wildlife lovers use such apps to spot their favorite species of animals and visit them.

Add favorite pins and your favorite users so that it becomes easier for you to check their pins on a regular basis. Users can adjust the notification settings and get alerts for the animals spotted around you. You can start driving to view your favorite animal within the next hour. To spot wildlife in your locality, kindly visit https://www.whereswild.com/ and download the app for your mobile phone.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.interactivemap.app

https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/where-s-wild/id1346478599?mt=8

