Etidronic Acid Market Research 2025: Top Key Players, Drivers, Challenges and Market Insights

27th September, 2018- Etidronic Acid Market is a disphosphonic acid which is utilized in water treatments, detergents, cosmetics and pharmaceutical treatment. Etidronic acid is a chelating agent which is used to provide nutritional supplements. Being a phosphonate, it prevents corrosion on unalloyed steel and it also reacts to retard rancidification and oxidation of fatty acids. It is widely used in pharmaceutical to strengthen bones, used in treatment against osteoporosis and also against paget’s disease of bone. Biphosphonates typically reduce osteoclastic activity helping in prevention of bone diseases. The chemical uses of Etidronic acid can be formulated in terms of anti-corrosion agent, oil-field and low pressure boilers in fields such as metallurgy, fertilizer, chemical industry and electric power. Etidronic acid helps significantly in the dyeing industry as it is used as a peroxide stabilizer and dye-fixing agent.

The driving factors responsible for the growth of etidronic acid market include as growth in pharmaceutical industry and chemical industry. Additionally, rapid growth of urbanization, growing disposable income and consumer’s changing lifestyle. However, adverse effects of etidronic acid such as peeling, blistering of skin and joint, muscle and bone pain are some of the adverse effects that may hamper the growth of etidronic acid market. Overall, the market growth for etidronic acid market witnesses a positive growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for pharmaceuticals. On the basis of application, the global etidronic acid market is segmented as chemicals, medical formulations, cosmetics, detergents and water treatment. Chemicals are further segmented as chemical industry, fertilizers, non-cyanide electroplating & metallurgy. Detergents are further segmented as metal and non-metal.

Chemical segment accounts for a large share over the forecast period due to growing demand for etidronic acid across various segments. On the basis of end-user, the global etidronic acid market is segmented as pharmaceutical industry, dyeing industry, cosmetic industry, chemical industry and others. Pharmaceutical industry is growing at a higher rate CAGR for the forecast period. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global etidronic acid market is spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle-East & Africa.

