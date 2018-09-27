Passive Optical Network Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Passive Optical Network Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Passive Optical Network Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Passive Optical Network.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Passive Optical Network Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Passive Optical Network Market are Global Passive optical network Market include Adtran Inc, Alcatel – Lucent S.A., Calix Inc, Ericsson Inc, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc,and ZTE Corporation.

A passive optical network is a faster light based multipoint telecommunication network system that brings optical fiber cabling as well as signals to the end user.In passive optical network operation, there are no conversions such as electrical to optical and optical to electrical. PON comprises of one optical line termination (OLT) at the carrier’s premises and numerous optical network units (ONU) near the end users. PON is ecofriendly and provide better bandwidth compared to copper based networks. PON provide higher efficiency as well as security, and uses packets which are larger as well as variable. In passive optical network, a single fiber can support 16-128 end users. One fiber can handle both the upstream and downstream data traffic. PON helps in reduced operating expenses as it involves shorter installation time, reduced power expenses and provide high reliability. PON with higher bandwidth helps telecom companies to provide faster data, voice, video and some other services. PON is enabling telecom operators to provide fiber to the home, fiber to the building, fiber to the cabinet, fiber to the premises and fiber to the neighborhood, unlike fiber to the business alone in the past. BPON, EPON, GPON and WDM-PON are major passive optical network structures.

Fiber to the home (FTTH) application is gaining more demand from telecommunication operators and it is expected to drive the growth of the PON market. Increasing data traffic is necessitating upgradation in infrastructure for enabling higher capacities and it is driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for conservation of energy and presence of robust optical network setup are anticipated to enhance the growth of the global PON market. Growing investments in research & development and in physical infrastructure by both private entities and public entities to improve the broadband connectivity and efficiency drive the growth of the global passive optical network market. WDM segment has the largest market share among components due to the rising broadband traffic, growing demand for cloud services and increasing deployment of FTTH/FTTP. The technological upgradation of networks infrastructure by major telecom companies is anticipated to drive the growth of the global PON network market. Increasing demand for GPON equipment and EPON equipment to meet bandwidth requirements and data intensive services are anticipated to drive the growth of the global PON market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Higher installation as well as operation costs, due to the higher component costs, hinders the growth of the global passive optical network market. Moreover, difficulty in handling the failures of passive optical networks and the shortcomings of ranges available for the operators in their premises is some other restraints for the market. Growing demand for higher broadband bandwidth applications and high capacity optical networks are anticipated to present growth opportunities for the major players in the global passive optical network market, especially in the emerging economies. GPON segment provide growth opportunities for market players due to advanced technology in terms of technology and network operations, reliability and better return on investment.

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of passive optical network Market. The global passive optical network Market is segmented by structure, by component and by application. The global passive optical network market by structure covers ATM Based Passive Optical Network (APON), Broadband Passive Optical Network (BPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON),Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON), and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network (WDM-PON) among others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as Optical Line Terminal (OLT) and Optical Network Terminal (ONT). Based on application, the market is segmented as CATV MSO, DSLAM Aggregation, Fiber to the Building (FTTB), Fiber to the Cabinet(FTTC),Fiber to the Home (FTTH),Fiber to the Premises (FFTP), Fiber to the Neighbourhood (FTTN) and Mobile Backhaul.

The global passive optical network market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Among geographies, Europe and North America dominates the global passive optical network market with a market share of more than 50%. Increasing investments from government, increasing establishment of strong optical networks, and growing demand for passive optical network equipment drive the growth of the European Passive optical network. Increasing demand for bandwidth and technological upgradation of network infrastructure drives the growth of the North American market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing PON market in terms of CAGR. Growing investments in research and development, growing data usage in the region and growing demand for greater bandwidth in major economies such as China, India and Japan are the major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific PON market.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of passive optical network globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the passive optical network market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the passive optical network market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

