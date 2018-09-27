Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market Report 2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., FEI, Carl Zeiss AG, JEOL Ltd, NEC Corporation

Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2024. Surface-acoustic waves (SAWs) are kind of sound waves that travel parallel to the surface of an elastic material, with their amplitude decaying into the material so that they confined to one wavelength of the surface. Surface acoustic wave devices have been widely used in various fields, and will continue to be of great importance in future as well. These devices are cost effective, compact, high performance, easy to fabricate and among others. It includes PSK filter, bandpass filters, and delay lines. They have the ability to work under harsh environment conditions and even without batteries. They are highly used for military, commercial and consumer applications.
Increasing usage of SAWs devices across various industries such as communication, and defense, among others and high demand for smart sensors fuel the growth of the surface-acoustic wave devices market. Moreover, increasing demand for electronics such as smartphone and television in emerging economies could also boost the growth of the market. However, lack of compatibility and accuracy may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, product innovations and development of bioengineering and precision medicine would provide opportunity for the growth in the upcoming years.
Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/surface-acoustic-wave-devices-market-report/request-sample
The global surface-acoustic wave devices market is segmented based on the devices analysis, end-use industry and geography. By devices analysis, it is further segmented into filters, oscillators, resonators, transducers and others. Furthermore, end-use industry are segmented into aerospace & defense, telecommunication, environmental & industry, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare & medical and others.By geography the surface-acoustic wave devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, Netherland and others. Asia-Pacific covers China India, Japan, Oceania and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Key players in this market are Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., FEI, Carl Zeiss AG, JEOL Ltd, NEC Corporation, TDK Corp., API Technologies, Raytheon Company, Panasonic Industrial Solutions, Kyocera Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, AVX Corp., Boston Piezo-Optics Inc., and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., among others.
Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/surface-acoustic-wave-devices-market-report/toc
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market with respect to major segments such as devices analysis and end-use industry type
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices market will be included in the report
Profile of key players of the Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices market, will be included which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies
Scope of Surface-Acoustic Wave DevicesMarket
Devices Analysis Segments
Filters
Oscillators
Resonators
Transducers
Others
End-Use Industry Segments
Aerospace & Defense
Telecommunication
Environmental & Industry
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare & Medical
Others
Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/surface-acoustic-wave-devices-market-report/request-customization
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Netherland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Oceania
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
Middle East
South America
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com