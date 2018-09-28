3d Virtual Reality Glasses Market: Increasing Use Of 3d Virtual Reality Glasses In Military

​3D virtual reality glasses are head-worn devices that completely cover the eyes, treating the user to a visual experience. These glasses are tethered to a robust computer system to manage the animations. The comparatively less costly 3D virtual reality glasses require a smart phone to manage and handle the animations. 3D virtual reality glasses are majorly used for gaming; however, they are also being used for other applications such as simulators and trainers. 3D virtual reality glasses are equipped with polarized lenses which are capable of showing two images, one for each eye. The 3D images that appear give an illusion of depth which is a feature of CAVE automatic virtual environment. For instance, if a wearer is using 3D virtual reality glasses for architectural purposes then that person will be able to view the buildings from different angles and walk through and around them. The advanced versions of 3D virtual reality glasses are equipped with head tracking systems which maps and monitors the wearers’ movements. Each time the person using the 3D virtual reality glasses moves in a particular direction or changes his or her path and does some other action, the scene represented by the glasses in front of the person changes. Wearers are shown realistic depth of perception in a realistic environment. The global 3D virtual reality glasses market is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to growing emergence of virtual reality technology and increasing adoption in various applications.

Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-virtual-reality-glasses-market.html

Increasing use of 3D virtual reality glasses in military, healthcare sector, education, and the entertainment sector are the key factors which are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Healthcare sector is one of the largest users of 3D virtual reality glasses owing to its varied uses such as surgery simulation, robotic surgery, and treatment of phobia. Moreover, 3D virtual reality glasses provide MRI scan reports with much more precision. Thus, the increasing use of 3D virtual reality glasses in the healthcare sector which is transforming itself with each passing year, is expected to drive the growth trajectories of the global 3D virtual reality glasses during the forecast period. Further, emergence of smart classes in schools is also projected to push the growth of the market. The ability to visit important places in different regions and study its history and geographical features with the help of 3D virtual reality glasses, eliminating the need to travel to those particular places, are encouraging educational sectors to incorporate the use of 3D virtual reality glasses for a better learning experience. The growth in the use of smart phones also plays a key role in driving the growth of the market, since the less costly 3D virtual reality glasses can easily be connected with smart phones. Further, connecting these glasses with smart phones also ensures easy mobility of the wearer.

Request Sample :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29291

However, high implementation and production cost of 3D virtual reality glasses is a major drawback which is expected to create hindrances in the growth of the market. For organizations with large number of employees and schools with many students, it requires huge investment to provide these glasses to everyone. Further, 3D virtual reality glasses are built with complex technology and its use requires high skill and training which is deficient in many countries, especially underdeveloped countries.

The global 3D virtual reality glasses market is segmented based on applications, product type, and geography.

Based on product type, the market has been further segmented into headset AR, mobile, PC/home console, and others. The mobile segment is expected to hold considerable market share followed by headset AR.

Based on applications, the market has been further segmented into training and education, entertainment and gaming, architecture and planning, medical diagnostics, military operations and others. Training and education segment is expected to have considerable market share followed by the military operations segment. However, medical diagnostics is expected to be the fastest growing market segment.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America, followed by Europe is expected to acquire significant market share during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players operating in the global 3D virtual reality glasses market are Samsung, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., FaceBook, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HTC, Sony, Virglass, EPSON, Emaxv, and Skully among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.