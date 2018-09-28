4K Technology Market Report 2018 – Panasonic Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, Sony Corporation, Hisense

4K is the new advancement in display technology. 4K standard is addressing the high demand for massively improved resolution in professional devices such as projectors, displays, broadcast & cinema quality and cameras. The 4k revolution is not just regarding expanding resolution, it also supports insane contrast dynamics, faster frame rates, extended colors and type of viewing distances on different screen dimensions. beyond the home-based entertainment industry. Some of the applications are telemedicine, telepresence monitoring and military intelligence gathering.
The growth of the global 4K Technology market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing requirement for large tv screens, better picture quality and high-quality videography and photography. Additionally, declining selling value of 4K TVs also the factor supporting the market growth. However, limited content availability discrepancy between viewing distance and screen width are the restrain which may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for 4K broadcast points new era in live sports coverage is expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
The global 4K technology market is segmented on the basis of product, screen sizeand geography. The market is segmented by product as 4K TVs, 4K digital signage, 4K set-top boxes, 4K smartphones, 4K tablets, 4K laptops, 4K projectors, 4K cameras and 4K Blu-ray players. By screen size, the market is further categorized into below 52 inches, 52 to 65 inches and above 65 inches.
Based on geography, global 4K technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Panasonic Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, Sony Corporation, Hisense, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., TCL CORPORATION, Innolux Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global 4K Technology Market with respect to major segments such as product, screen size and geography.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global 4K Technology Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global 4K Technology Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global 4K Technology Market
Product Segments
4K TVs,
4K Digital Signage
4K Set-Top Boxes
4K Smartphones
4K Tablets
4K Laptops
4K Projectors
4K Cameras
4K Blu-Ray Players
Screen Size Segments
Below 52 Inches
52 To 65 Inches
Above 65 Inches
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
