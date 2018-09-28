Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Apple Fiber Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Apple fiber is a natural co-product, which is made from apple pomace that is produced during the processing of apples. Apple fiber powder is obtained by extracting juice from the apple and the remaining solid is dried and then grounded into powder. Apple fiber has many applications, however, it is mainly used in food products to enhance the fiber content of the product. 40 to 50 grams of dietary fiber is present in 100 grams of apple fiber powder. It is also used as a fat replacer in processed meat products and sausages.

Increasing demand for healthier food products and beverages are lucrative opportunities for players in the global apple fiber market. Also, increasing demand for food products with natural ingredients is expected to drive growth of global apple fiber market. Food & beverage companies, by focusing on research & development activities are enhancing the nutritional and multifunctional profile of food items, thereby, offering high health benefits while pertaining clean labels. Furthermore, apple fiber is free from gluten and the increasing demand for gluten-free products is expected to fuel growth of apple fiber market over the forecast period.

However, limited availability of apple fiber in many countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA region, owing to the low concentration of manufacturers and lower consumer awareness on apple fiber is expected to restrain growth of global apple fiber market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in Apple Fiber Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the apple fiber market. On March 15, 2018, CFF exhibited their filtration products of the DIACEL ® series at the Filtech 2018 in Cologne. In April 2018, Herbarom® & Herbacel® AQ® Plus Apple was introduced for the natural brown color & texture for gluten-free products. Furthermore, on February 9, 2018, it launched Herbacel® AQ® Plus Citrus for the reduction of fat and salt content in savoury products.

Some of the major players operating in apple fiber market include Mayer Brothers, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH, Marshall Ingredients, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH and other regional players.

