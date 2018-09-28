Detailed Examination Of The Ammonium Sulphate Market Will Reach US$ 6,828 Mn In 2025

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global and Far East & Baltic nations ammonium sulphate market in its upcoming report titled, “Ammonium Sulphate Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015-2025”. The global ammonium sulphate market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of value during the forecast period owing to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail in this report.

Ammonium sulphate, or di-ammonium sulphate, is a salty, odourless white crystalline solid. Ammonium sulphate is mainly used as a direct nitrogenous fertiliser or in producing compound fertilisers. It is also used as a food additive, herbicide efficiency enhancer and laboratory purification agent, etc.

Increasing use of ammonium sulphate in compound fertilisers for nitrogen and sulphur nutrients in the agricultural industry is driving its demand globally.

The global, Far East and Baltic nations ammonium sulphate market is segmented on the basis of production process and region. On the basis of production process, the global and Far East & Baltic nations ammonium sulphate market is segmented by caprolactam, coke oven gas, gypsum and neutralisation & others. On regional basis, the global and Far East & Baltic nations ammonium sulphate market is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, Russia and Ukraine & Baltic nations. Globally, the ammonium sulphate market is segmented into Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Japan.

In 2014, ammonium sulphate was majorly produced as a by-product of caprolactam. Before 2010, China was a major importer of caprolactam, while the U.S. and Europe were major producers and exporters. After 2010, in order to seize opportunity from domestic demand, Chinese manufacturers started to invest on caprolatcam production. With exponentially high growth in the caprolactam capacity, China also witnessed high capacity additions, though indirectly, for ammonium sulphate over the past couple of years. In 2014, more than half of the total ammonium sulphate was produced as by-product of caprolactam.

In 2014, China accounted for the largest market value share of the global, Far East and Baltic nations ammonium sulphate market, followed by Indonesia. Globally, APEJ accounted for the largest market share in the ammonium sulphate market both in terms of production and consumption in 2014. Latin America, North America and Western Europe also represented significant market shares in 2014. North America and Western Europe collectively accounted for approximately one-third share of the overall market in 2014.

Key players reported in this study of the Global, Far East and Baltic Nations Ammonium Sulphate market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Fibrant), JSC KuibyshevAzot, UBE Industries, Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), JSC “Grodno Azot”, Grupa Azoty, Domo Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.; Koninklijke DSM N.V. (now Fibrant) is expected to hold the largest market share in the global, Far East and Baltic nations ammonium sulphate market by the end of financial year 2014-2015.

