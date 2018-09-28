High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market was valued at 150 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 460 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU).

This report presents the worldwide High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is an early stage medical technology that is in various stages of development worldwide to treat a range of disorders.

The downstream industries of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products are Prostate Cancer, Uterine Fibroids and Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising awareness of personal health, the consumption increase of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System field hastily.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

Philips Healthcare

InSightec

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Shanghai A&S

Changjiangyuan Technology Development

Wikkon

Theraclion

Alpinion Medical Systems

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.,

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Breakdown Data by Type

Ultrasound-Guided

MR-Guided

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Breakdown Data by Application

Prostate Disease

Uterine Fibroids

Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue

Other Diseases

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Region: North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Unit). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

