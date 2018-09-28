TM Inc Announces Acquisition Of TM Management (Wealth Management) In Hong Kong

TM Inc, A Canadian Investment Group, Today Announced It Has Acquired 90% Of TM Management Ltd, Honk Kong. (“TMM”). TM Inc Is One Of Canada’s Leading Independently Owned Multi Managers, Focused On Alternative Investment Strategies. The Acquisition Strengthens TM Inc.’S Presence In Hong Kong And Enhances The Firm’s Ability To Address The Growing Alternative Investments Needs Of The Canadian Institutional Investors. Terms Of The Agreement Were Not Disclosed.

TMM Is A Truly Client Centric Firm And One Of Hong Kong’s Successful Providers Of Alternative Investment Solutions Focusing On Private Equity Strategies. They Are An Ideal Complement To TM Inc.’S Nearly 40 Year History Of Strength And Success In The Provision Of Strategic Investment Advice In Canada. The Combination Of Our Firms Will Ensure Japanese Investors Have Access To World Class Delegated Investment Solutions, Including A Spectrum Of Traditional And Alternative Investments, Research And Advice Capabilities.

TMM Established In 2004, Specializes In Investing In Performance-Enhancing Solutions To Deliver Positive Absolute Returns To Well-Diversified Portfolios, While Reducing Volatility And Risk.

For More Than 14 Years We Have Worked Hard To Deliver The Highest Client Service, And Today’s Announcement Will Enable Us To Continue To Deliver On This Commitment,” Said Thomas Moore Chief Executive Officer, TMM. “We Will Be Able To Further Support Our Clients Based On TM Inc.’S World Class Investment Manager Research Across All Asset Classes And Strong Delegated Implementation Capabilities. TMM Inc.’S Powerful Resources Will Further Empower Our Ability To Deliver Quality Client Solutions Across The Globe – Which Remains Our Highest Priority.”

The Global Investment Environment Has Become Ever More Challenging With Ultra-Low Bond Yields, High Equity Valuations And Greater Financial Market Complexity. The Demand For New Investment Thinking, More Sophisticated Solutions And Better Governance Among Investors Remains Prominent.

This Acquisition Will Enhance The TMM’s Delegated Solutions Service Offering For Investors In Hong Kong And Expand The Firm’s Role As A Leading Provider Of Investment Solutions Across A Wide Range Of Alternative And Non-Alternative Investments Including Long-Short Funds, Private Equity And Debt, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Hedge Funds, And Commodities.

About TMM

TMM Has Been Dedicated To Advising And Serving Sophisticated High-Net-Worth Individuals, Family Offices, Trusts, And Foundations Around The World. Its Client Relationships Are Built On Maintaining Strong Partnerships, United By A Sense Of Responsibility And Commitment To The Highest Standards Of Professionalism And Integrity.

TMM’s Philosophy Is A Continuous Stream Of High Quality Service And Expert Advice In The Field Of Wealth Management.

In Selecting TMM As Your Wealth Management Partner, You Can Be Assured You Are At The Epicenter Of Every Investment Strategy And Decision. Furthermore, Your Profile Is Managed By Experts With Steadfast Dedication. When You Establish A New Relationship With TMM, It Is Our Intention To Also Build A Lasting Relationship With You Long-Term.

Wealth Management Is A Unique Process, As Each Client’s Needs, Objectives And Aims Differ And Change Over Time. Our Expert Knowledge And Resources Allow Us To Provide You With A Varied Selection Of Investment Solutions Towards Meeting Your Specific Objectives.

TMM’s Tailored Planning Consistently Achieves A Performance Based Benchmark That Sets It Apart From The Competition.