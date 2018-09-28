Top 4 Tips for Choosing the Best Home Blood Pressure Monitor

Doctors today tell more and more high blood pressure patients to check their blood pressure at home. It’s because, when your blood pressure is checked at the doctor’s office, it only displays the blood pressure at that moment. But if you have a blood pressure monitor at home, you can check it from time to time so as to give your doctor a clearer idea of your blood pressure.

Checking your blood pressure many times a day for some months is the best way to definitely know if you are suffering from high blood pressure.

You can choose from many types of blood pressure monitors. No prescription is needed to get one. And they can be found at your local pharmacy, a medical supply store, a discount store and even online.

You can also get a device that you can be put on your wrist or arm. However, it’s important to take it to your doctor before starting to use it in order to ensure whether it’s accurate.

A wrist blood pressure monitor is a good option when your upper arm is too big for a cuff monitor or if a cuff monitor hurts you.

Tips to Get a Perfect Blood Pressure Monitor

The blood pressure monitor you select should be right for you and not the one your spouse, friend or neighbor likes. Here are a few tips to get your hands on a perfect blood pressure monitor.

1. Check the Fitting

A monitor that’s wrong size can affect your readings. You can learn about your correct size from your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

2. Looking for Features

You can look for features like multiple cuffs, large display, capability to store data of multiple users and so on. Different models have different features; so, shop around and see what’s available to find the one that’s the most suitable for you.

3. Easy to Use

While looking for features, make sure you get a monitor that’s easy to use and read, though it may have a fewer features than a complicated model having a lot of features.

4. Looking for Economy

You can get every type of monitor from high-tech digital blood pressure monitor to simple models. Obviously costs vary too. You can go for a cheaper model if you want. But make sure you get it checked from your doctor for accuracy.

Get a monitor that suits you the best and have a control on your blood pressure.