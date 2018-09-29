Body Armor Market Report 2018 – Point Blank Enterprises, BAE Systems Plc., Inc., Australian Defence Apparel Pty Ltd

Body armor is a kind of cloth that is used for safety with its main purpose to deflect or absorb penetrate attacks. Earlier, only soldiers and forces were given license to use or wear it but nowadays, it is used by security guards, police, and even individuals in order to feel safe and secure and also to protect themselves from attacks. Majorly there are two types of armor namely hard and soft body armor. It is categorized on the basis of its ability to stop or guard bullets. There are two major well-known body armor standards, the international standard and the UK standard. International standard is decided by National Institute of Justice (NIJ) while UK standard is majorly decided by the Home Office Scientific Development Branch (HOSDB).

Application of soldier modernization programs in various countries is one of the major factor driving the market growth. Body armor that should address futuristic requirements such as survivability, lethality, sustainability, and mobility are in great demand and have been a part of focus for the body armor manufacturers and suppliers. Increasing terrorist attacks is another significant factor which has also contributed to the rising demand for body armor. In order to prevent these attacks, there rises a need to arrange law enforcement forces and army with proper armor shields. This additionally acts as a demand enhancer for the market.

The global body armor market has been segmented into type, material, application and geography. On the basis of type, market has been divided into type 1, type 2, type 2A, type 3, type 3A and type 4. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented as alloys and metals, ceramics, UHMWPE, composite and others. Similarly, on the basis of application the market has been segmented as defence, civilians, and others.

Based on geography, global body armor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Point Blank Enterprises, BAE Systems Plc., Inc., Australian Defence Apparel Pty Ltd, MKU Pvt. Ltd., ArmorSource LLC, KDH Defense Systems, Inc. Survitec Group Limited, Sarkar Defense Solutions, Safariland, LLC, and Honeywell International, Inc.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @

