Juan Antonio Nino Is One of the Most Respected Professional Banker from Panama

Juan Antonio Nino is a respected banking professional in Panama who started his career in banking as a treasurer and within no time has rose to the top most position in the banking industry. He has graduated from the University of North Wales with a degree in economics in the year 1977 and started his career in the national bank of Panama. He has taken up different roles in the bank in various departments before becoming a treasurer and with his vast knowledge and experience he later joined the Marine Midland Bank as a senior vice president of Credit. Later he moved on to join the confecciones industries and then moved on to join a group of American businessmen to establish the confederate bank of Latin America and played key role in making it successful and wining the trust of the population. During his tenure with this bank he has opened 27 branches across Panama and also helped in the acquisition of Probanco which is the first banking merger in the Republic of Panama history. He has also become the vice president of Banco Uno Panama and has supervised in the establishment of 20 new agencies during his stint of eight year term with the bank. He has also held many key positions in different non-profit organisations across banking and business sectors like the national council of private companies and Latin American federation banks.

Though having lot of experience in the banking industry Juan Antonio Nino had a quest for knowledge and has done many certification programs at Harvard and Wharton school of business. Apart from his professional interests Juan Antonio has also actively contributed his services to the society being a member in Lions Club and other NGO organisations. He has travelled to different places to participate in the social programs and serve people who are in need of services. He is also an avid reader and writer who is very much active across different social media platforms sharing both his professional as well as personal experiences with like-minded people. He is not just a dedicated banking professional but also a person with kind heart who has been doing his bit to the society around him. You can find about Juan Antonio Nino on many social media platforms who has become one of the most celebrated banking professional in Panama and also one who has been working for the betterment of the society.

