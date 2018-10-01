2018 Frosting and Icing Industry Analysis and Forecasts in Research Report 2023

Over the next five years, we projects that Frosting & Icing will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1640 million by 2023, from US$ 1280 million in 2017.

Icing, often called frosting in the United States, is a sweet, often creamy glaze made of sugar with a liquid, such as water or milk that is often enriched with ingredients like butter, egg whites, cream cheese, or flavorings.

Specifically speaking, Frosting is stiffer and pipes well and consists of cream or butter. Icing is a thin and sugary glaze spread that hardens on cooling.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Frosting & Icing, with a sales market share nearly 44%. USA is the second largest supplier of Frosting & Icing, enjoying sales market share nearly 38% in 2016.

This report studies the global market, top players:

Rich Product

Betty Crocker

CSM Bakery Solutions

Pinnacle Foods

Wilton Industries

Dawn Food

Real Good Food

Lawrence Foods

Dixie’s Icing

Macphie

Kelmyshop

Orchardicing

Fruit Fillings Inc

Market competition is intense. CSM Bakery Solutions, Wilton, Rich Product, Betty Crocker, Dawn Food, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

With the development of economic, more and more companies participate in this industry. There will be a huge market in Asia.

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Cakes Frosting & Icing

Cookies Frosting & Icing

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can Bakery

Restaurant

Family

Frosting and Icing Market report firstly introduced the Frosting and Icing basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, Frosting and Icing market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

