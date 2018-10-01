Biocides market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2012 – 2018

Biocides are chemical substances or microorganisms which are used to suppress organisms that are harmful to human as well as animal health. A biocidal action can either be chemical or biological. A large gamut of biocides includes skin and surface disinfectants, industrial preservatives, pesticides and antifouling products etc. Based on their usage the biocidal products are classified into four major groups known as disinfectants and general biocidal, preservatives, pest control and other biocidal products. These are further classified into 23 different types of biocidal products. Globally, biocides produced belong to groups of arsenic derivatives, metal derivatives, halogen and aromatic derivatives, sulfur derivatives, thiazines and thiazolinones, nitrogen derivatives and some miscellaneous groups.

The global market for biocides is largely driven by the increasing demand of water with the ever-increasing population of the world. Increasing demand of treated water is directly reflected by the increasing demand of water per capita, globally. With increasing population the activities requiring water for various purposes have increased manifold and thus are proving to be a great driving factor for biocides being used in large amounts for water treatment to make it suitable for reuse .

North America emerged as the market leader with 43.0% of the global biocide demand in 2011. With stringent regulations in the region, the biocide demand has been relatively high, compared to other regions. However, owing to saturated market in the region and growth in other regions, North America is expected to lose market share in future. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market with an estimated CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Europe accounted for more 20% of the global market and is expected to experience moderate growth in the coming years.

Halogen based biocides led the market with more than 25% of the global demand in 2011 and are expected to lose market in the coming years owing to environmental issues regarding halogen compounds. Other biocides products such as metallic compounds, organosulfurs, organic acids and others are expected to witness moderate growth in the coming years. Phenolic-based biocides are expected to show substantial growth in the future at an estimated CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Nitrogen based biocides are expected to show significant growth in the market share over the next six years.

Biocide demand from the water treatment sector accounted for more than 20% in 2011 and is projected to experience continuous growth in the future due to increasing global demand of treated water. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment with an estimated CAGR of 5.9% from 2012 to 2018. Paints and coatings and food and beverages together accounted for more than 29% of the market in 2011 and are expected to show moderate growth in the coming years. Growing end-use industries such as construction and automobile are expected to influence the paints and coatings market and hence the global biocide demand. Wood preservation, textiles and other applications together accounted for 33.8% of the global biocide demand in 2011.

The major key players in the market include Albemarle, AkzoNobel, Arch Chemicals, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Chemicals, Lanxess, Lubrizol, Thor Group Limited and Troy Corporation among these.

