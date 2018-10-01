Former Indian Ace Venkatesh Prasad is Chief Coach for Nangarhar Leopards

Former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, will be the Chief Coach for The Nangarhar Leopards franchise, that will make its debut along with ICC’s youngest T20 league Afghanistan Premium League T20 (APLT20) starting from 5th October 2018 at Dubai.

Nangarhar Leopards will also see experienced, dashing West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell as Icon Player. Widely regarded as one of the hardest hitter of the cricket ball (Russell has hit a century in 42 balls) Russel has played for West Indies, Delhi Daredevils, Islamabad United Jamaica, JamaicaTallawahs, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sydney Thunder, Sylhet Royals, Vancouver Knights, West Indies A & Worcestershire

Mr Nitin M Bagrecha, Director, Plus Capital Limited, which is the owner of the Nangarhar Leopards franchise said “ We have a good mix of experience, expertise and young blood. You will see the teams real performance during our debut match on 6th October 2018 against Kandahar”.

The Nangarhar Leopards squad will see other high calibre players including Mujeeb Zadran, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najibullah Taraki, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Hafeez, Rahmat Shah, Naveen Ul Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fazal Haq, Imran Janat, Nasratullah Quarishi, Khyber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran & Faal Nazai.

In fact 17 Years old Mujeeb Zadran, the, youngest player in the entire APL T20 will be making his league debut as part of Nangarhar Leopards.

Venkatesh Prasad has played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India and has recently been seen as chief junior selector for India and is also the current coach for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. He has in the past has coaching stints with IPL franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

