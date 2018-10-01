IFMC Launches Result Analysis Trade Model (RAT)

Delhi, 17 September 18’: The Institute for Financial Market Courses (IFMC), an award-winning institute for financial market education launched Result Analysis Trade Model (RAT). In an extension to the internationally popular, Unidirectional Trade Strategies (UDTS) course, the Result Analysis Trade Model focuses on analyzing the company results and methods to trades in Intraday and Positional.

It’s the trade model, proposed by the IFMC Research Team of experienced Traders. The course is directed by senior technical analyst Mr Puneet Grover. The trade model focuses on news analyses during Intraday and Positional Trading. The course has internationally benchmarked curriculum, with multiple career opportunities in research, investment banking, and other related sectors of financial markets. The Result Analysis Trade Model (RAT) is segmented into two parts:

1. Intraday Trading Model

● Reading and analyzing news

● Impact of the news

2. Positional Trading Model

Students will learn to design a series of action, before a release of trading news to increase the probability of profits.

After understanding the working of both the models, students learn the right technique to measure the effectiveness of the News Analysis Trade Model to maximize profit.

Why IFMC Research Analysis Trade Model?

Trading models are based on a set of proven results. This helps to formulate a strategy for decision making. As we all know the amount of risk involved in intraday trading and positional trading, the trade mode allows you to achieve a profitable return. The RAT is a well-researched trading strategy that helps its objectivity, verifiability, consistency, and quantifiability.

IFMC is no.1 share trading course institute. Some of the other popular courses by IFMC are:

● UDTS- 3600/-

● Stock Market Beginners – 5400/-

● Technical Analysis – 5400/-

● Fundamentals Analysis – 6300/-

● Option Strategy Course – 4500/-

● RAT MODEL – 3300/-

● Stock Market Tutorials – Free

● Research Analyst Course – 7200/-

COMBO COURSES

● Stock Market Traders – 14400/- (BEGINNERS+UDTS+TA+OPTION)

● Stock Market Course for Professionals -18000/- (BEGINNERS+UDTS+TA+OPTION+FA)

● Quick Trader for Intraday & Positional Trading – 7200/- (BEGINNERS+UDTS)

About the Institute for Financial Market Courses (IFMC)

IFMC is your ladder to financial success, committed to producing Stock Market professionals for the upcoming sector. The promoters are in the business since 1995 with a vast experience of 21 years in the financial industry. They are pioneers in introducing short-term and job oriented programs those focus of live market practice.

