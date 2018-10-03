Europe ophthalmology device market regional and country-level analysis 2018

The ophthalmology field requires restorative devices for a few capacities, for example, diagnosis, vision care, and surgery. The advancement of imaginative devices and expanding use of innovation in ophthalmology has cleared route for shoppers to have functional and efficient answers for different eye-related clutters, for example, vitreoretinal disarranges, refractor scatters, and waterfall. The largest offer of the worldwide ophthalmic devices showcase is contributed by vision care devices. These devices incorporate contact lens, spectacles, and lens cleaning and sanitizing answers for eyewear and in addition for surgical devices.

In the year 2018, the Europe ophthalmology device market was valued at USD 8.84 Billion, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 11.61 Billion with 5.6% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Few government affiliations are additionally expanding mindfulness towards ophthalmic maladies. Progression in ophthalmology devices like mydriatic, nonmydriatic fundus cameras and femtosecond lasers holds huge potential for development of ophthalmology gadget market. In any case, different variables, for example, absence of mindfulness towards eye sicknesses, high dangers related with the eye surgeries hamper the development of ophthalmology devices market. What’s more, there are a few issues related with the utilization of ophthalmology gadget, for example, changes made to the cornea can’t be turned around after LASIK surgery.

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of geographical analysis, the Europe ophthalmology device market is segmented under various countries namely U.K, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. Europe is the second largest market and growing with high CAGR.

Major companies in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch and Lomb Inc., Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Alcon Inc., Essilor International, HAAG-Streit Group, Hoya Corporation, Nidek CO Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, and Ziemer Ophthalmic System.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

