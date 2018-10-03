Exclusive Jet Ski Excursions Offered By – Watersports By First Yacht

Watersports by First Yacht

Watersports South Beach

at La Mer by Meeras

Phone: +971 56 901 8799 (South)

+971 58 884 9240 (North)

+971 58 884 9241

Email: info@watersports.ae

Leading watersports adventure company in Dubai introduces another innovative and exciting experience – exclusively designed jet ski tours held at a jet ski track at La Mer beach, the best water spot in the U.A.E. They let experienced riders take the jet ski and explore the magnificent and stunning views of the Dubai skyline and beach coast.

They provide premium quality service for this experience and assistance from well-known jet ski experts. Enjoy an unforgettable jet ski experience in Dubai.

The jet ski excursions operate in individual and small group tours with an experienced jet ski rider at the helm, providing insight about the area. The Head of Watersports by First Yacht states, “This is such an exciting venture, and a fantastic way to experience Dubai at speed. There are so many stunning views and sights that you normally wouldn’t be able to see without a jet ski”.

He further notes, “It is a fun and affordable activity for groups and families, and not only for residents living in the U.A.E, but also travelers and holiday-makers visiting Dubai for business or pleasure”.

Watersports by First Yacht welcomes first-time jet ski riders and they will be given all the training and instructions to feel comfortable when engaging in a watersports in Dubai. They believe that safety is of utmost priority followed by having an incredible adventure on water at speed.

The flagship model VX – Deluxe from Yamaha 2018 is a personal watercraft and a part of the jet skiing equipment at Watersports by First Yacht. It is the perfect combination of comfort and performance. The jet ski is fully equipped with a powerful engine that is agile and provides great performance. The watercraft is great for riders who want to spend their time on water and the lightweight engine allows for maximum speed precision. The watercraft can fit up to three riders and comes with extra storage for valuable belongings.

About Us

Watersports by First Yacht is a professional spot to enjoy the best watersport activities in Dubai. It is located at Meeras Project called La Mer Watersports. The primary goal of the company is to provide the highest standard of watersports activities which include jet skiing, flyboard, paddle rental, waterbike and wakboard. Watersport organizes events to enjoy the perfect day at the beach. For more information, visit our website on https://watersports.ae/best-activities-dubai/.