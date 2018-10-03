Food Leavening Agent Market Production, Consumption, Gross Revenue and Forecast by 2025

On the basis of form, leavening agent market is segmented into the physical leaving agent that has steam, biological leaving agent and chemical going away agent. On the basis of types, chemical cleaving agent is sub-segmented into baking soda, baking powder, sourdough starter, homemade potash, potassium bicarbonate, and bakers’ ammonia and others. Biological leavening agents is sub-segmented on the basis of type into Saccharomyces cerevisiae includes bakers’ yeast, beer, kefir, sourdough starter, and others, and clostridium perfringens.

Food leavening agent is a substance used in dough’s and batters that causes a foaming action that lightens and softens. Such agents include yeast, baking powder, and baking soda, etc.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Yeast

Baking Powder

Baking Soda

Others

By Application

Bread

Cake

Biscuit

Steamed bread

Others.

By Company

Lesaffre

AB Mauri

Lallemand

ANGEL

FORISE YEAST

SUNKEEN

Vitality King

Kraft

Church & Dwight

Solvay

Natural Soda

Berun

Yuhua Chemical

Haohua Honghe

Hailian Sanyi

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

