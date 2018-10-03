Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Online Recruitment Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Online recruitment also known as E-recruitment is the practice of using technology and in particular Web-based resources for tasks involved with finding, attracting, assessing, interviewing, and hiring new personnel. Online recruitment aims to make the processes involved more efficient and less expensive to reach large pool of potential employees and facilitate the selection process. E-recruitment promotes an organization as a desirable place to work through the corporate website or other venues. E-recruitment software and systems are available as standalone applications, product suites, and services. A recruitment management system is an integrated product suite or portal that streamlines and automates the processes involved.

Increasing number of population looking forwards to make career in specific sector is a major factor driving growth of the online recruitment market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of internet for job search or to post specie job requirement is another factor fueling growth of the online recruitment market. Recruiters can easily scan through various job profiles to select the most suitable candidate for the required post, which is supporting growth of the market. Job seekers can go through several posts having descriptive details regarding job in order to opt for desired profile. However, slow response from recruiter or job seeker may restrain growth of the online recruitment market.

Key Developments of Online Recruitment Market

Key players are involved in strategic partnership to enhance its service offering in providing effective tools in online recruitment market. For instance, in April 2018, Google partnered with Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, Quezx, QuickrJobs, Shine.com, TimesJobs, LinkedIn, and Wisdomjobs to roll out job search engine in India. As a part of this partnership, users will be able to search for jobs directly on the Google search bar, which will list jobs based on location, categories and other criteria. Furthermore, in February 2018, LinkedIn launched a new feature called ‘Scheduler’ to ease the hiring process by allowing recruiters to screen through eligible candidates along with managing the time utilized on scheduling a meeting. Key players operating in online recruitment market include LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, DiceHoldings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, TopUSAJobs, and 104 Job Bank.

