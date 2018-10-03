Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Ultrasonic air in line sensors detects the presence of an air bubble in the fluid delivery lines of medical systems as a failsafe mechanism. Small amount of air can result in air or gas embolisms and enter the bloodstream, forming bubbles. If air enters blood vessels by accident during transfusion or surgery via any arterial or venous fluid line, the resulting bubbles can block blood flow, which may lead to a stroke, heart attack, etc. Thus, the non-invasive ultrasonic detection of air bubbles plays an important role in the medical industry. The global ultrasonic air in line sensor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period and reach US$ 106.7 Mn by 2026.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ultrasonic-air-line-sensor-market.html

Since air-in-line sensors are not affected by optical, dielectric, or physical properties of the tubing or fluid unlike optical and capacitive air in line sensor, they have become an important part of medical equipment such as infusion pumps, heart and lung machines, etc. There are certain government regulations and certifications that mandate the deployment of high quality air in line sensors so as to ensure safety of patients as well as performance of medical equipment. For example, ISO 13485 Certification focuses on improvement of overall performance and elimination of uncertainty in medical equipment.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50628

Companies with this certification communicate a commitment to quality to both customers and regulators which broadens market opportunities. In order to establish a strong brand image in the market, manufacturers are aiming at receiving these certifications. For this purpose, these manufacturers are focusing on improving their product quality while offering product customization features. This factor is expected to majorly drive the ultrasonic air in line sensor market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, advancement in medical equipment technologies and medical treatment is anticipated to provide future growth opportunities to the ultrasonic air in line sensor market. A large number of electronic systems in medical devices and equipment depend on sensor signals. Sensors form a source of many control activities, and accurate diagnosis and treatment. Increasing role of new generation medical sensors is expected to derive new growth opportunities in a wide range of healthcare applications.