Argentina Dairy And Soy Food Market Research Report: Ken Research

The report Country Profile: Dairy & Soy Food in Argentina gives a snapshot of the diary and soy food in Argentina in comparison to the global level. It helps in identifying high potential categories and exploring future market opportunities based on their value and volume. It helps in gaining a deep understanding of the total competitive landscape based on brand analysis for market positioning to be successful.

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split and employed people and unemployment rate is also provided. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends. The top players in the country are Sancor, Danone Group, Mastellone Hermanos SA, Sucesores De Alfredo Williner, Veronica S.A., Saputo Inc, La Sibila and Unilever. The report overall will provide insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands; which will help in making strategic investments in the diary and soy industry of Argentina.

In the Argentine economy, agriculture sector is very diverse and one of the primary occupations for the people for the country. As per Argentine farms, one large farm is as big as one million acres and is still in existent in the country till date. Many producers have taken advantage of this to develop a strong dairy and soy food market.

Soy products are substitutes for milk products like cheese, yogurts, flavoured milk and such. Soy products are made up of soybeans. These products are mostly suited for vegans since they are perfect substitutes for dairy and meat products as well. The fact that soy beans are rich in protein and amino acids is what makes them very likable. The alternatives to milk products in terms of soy products include soy milk, soy flour and soy tofu and so on.

Soy protein is used in various other products like baked goods, cereals, pasta and so on. The major producers in the soy market are India, US, Brazil, China and Argentina. Argentina is one among the major exporter of soybeans.

The reason for increase in the demand for soy products is mainly the growing health awareness among individuals due to increased health benefits. The lactose intolerant population, which is steadily growing, also gives wider possibilities for the soy market. Also, the relatively cheaper prices of soybeans to milk are a main driver for soy food market.

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/dairy-products/dairy-soy-food-argentina/156607-11.html

