Carnauba Wax Market 2018 SWOT Analysis by Players: Carnaúba do Brasil, Tropical Ceras do Brasil

The Carnauba Wax Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. Furthermore, it comprises of current events, latest market trends, schematic representation of the global companies with their prime developments, mergers & acquisitions, deals and agreements, expansions and investments, etc.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Carnauba Wax Market is predicted to garner lucrative market share by 2025, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The interest for chewy confectionery, for example, chewing gums and jellies, majorly in Asia Pacific by virtue of expanded consumption by the youth, is anticipated to support the interest for carnauba wax over the figure time frame. The major parts of manufacturers are based out of Brazil because of the wide availability of raw materials in the area. The raw material providers are associated with the extraction of the wax from the leaves of the Brazilian palm tree at an area outside to wax processing and filtering. The processing and filtering of the wax do not affect the capital, prompting low cost of setup for the makers in the space. The extraction and handling prompt a higher work cost as it is labor intensive.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2015, type 1 represented over USD 92 million. It is the purest type of the product and has popularity in specialty applications such and food and pharmaceutical products. It is majorly utilized in the manufacturing of premium automotive wax formulations, which are utilized for upgrading the shine of automotive bodies and enhancing their appearance. Expanding interest for the product in fruit coatings is anticipated to drive the interest for the product. Type 3 and type 4 waxes have a dark color and discover use in car applications, leather tanning industry, and industrial polishes.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The demand is anticipated to be restricted in North America and Europe because of high market development. The interest for the product is foreseen to be driven by expanding utilization of automotive care waxes. The development of the automotive care sector by virtue of expanding sales of cars combined with the rising sales of pre-used autos is probably going increase the demand for the product. The development is anticipated to be driven by the increasing usage of the product in Asia Pacific attributable to rapid industrialization, which is prompting the advancement of different application ventures in the area.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Carnaúba do Brasil, Tropical Ceras do Brasil, Foncepi Comercial Exportadora Ltda, Pontes Indústria de Cera Ltda and Brasil Ceras. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

