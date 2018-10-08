Graphic Processing unit Market Growth, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Forecast To 2025

Graphic Processing unit Market valued approximately USD 79.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

A (GPU) Graphics processing unit is a specified electronic circuit which is designed to modify & deploy the memory to enhance the creation of the images for display. The Graphic processing unit sector provide complex optical effects, enables complicated shapes along with seamless motion to carry enhanced images at a rapid pace.

The Graphic processing unit has the ability to constantly run many independent tasks of computation & enabling task-level parallelism. In the present scenario, the demand of Graphic processing unit is on the surging trend on the global scenario. The Graphic processing unit has the capability to meet the constantly escalating demand of complex visual effects in the Media, games and entertainment applications across the globe. The upgraded functionality & performance of Graphic processing unit has made them pivotal tools for the business organizations considering the general purpose of computation. In the present scenario, many multinational organizations are keenly focusing on the utility of Graphic processing unit vector parallelism & processing capabilities by developing innovative algorithms & new graphic design software. Moreover, the demand for the Graphic processing unit market is anticipated to rise owing to continuous innovation & upgradation in the graphic games, artificial intelligence and virtual reality and augmented reality gaining traction. However, the inefficiency of the integrated Graphic processing unit to assist intensive graphic designing software along with the inability of the Graphic processing unit to perform & operate high graphic computing & developing the efficient hybrid GPUs are acting as hindering factors t for the growth of Graphic processing unit market on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Graphic Processing unit Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

• Integrated

• Dedicated

• Hybrid

By Device:

• Computer

• Smartphone

• Gaming Console

• Tablet

• Television

• Others

By Industry Verticals:

• IT & Telecommunication

• Electronics

• Media & Entertainment

• Defense & Intelligence

• Others

By Regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Rest of the World

